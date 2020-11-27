Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.73.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $60.62 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.