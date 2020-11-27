Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Insider Sells £387,249.40 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,100 ($40.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. Derwent London Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,362 ($56.99). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,915.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,848.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,530.23 ($46.12).

About Derwent London Plc (DLN.L)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit