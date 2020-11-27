Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Insider Sells £387,249.40 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,100 ($40.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. Derwent London Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,362 ($56.99). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,915.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,848.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,530.23 ($46.12).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

