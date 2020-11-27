Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

