Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit