Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

DB1 stock opened at €136.35 ($160.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €150.88. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

