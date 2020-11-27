Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DTCWY opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

