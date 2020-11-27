DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo Sells 3,091 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of DKS opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $63.29.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.52.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
