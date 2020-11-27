DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo Sells 3,091 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DKS opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $63.29.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.