Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

