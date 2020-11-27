E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.89 ($12.82).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.16 ($10.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.37 and a 200-day moving average of €9.74. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.