E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.89 ($12.82).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.16 ($10.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.37 and a 200-day moving average of €9.74. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

