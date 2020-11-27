easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 816.20 ($10.66).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 847.42 ($11.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 593.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.71. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,977.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit