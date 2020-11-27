easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 816.20 ($10.66).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 847.42 ($11.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 593.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.71. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,977.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

