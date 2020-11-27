Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,161 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 465,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,938,000 after buying an additional 161,219 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 916.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 246,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $218.03 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.