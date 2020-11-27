Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.66.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.