EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Santander downgraded EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis has an average rating of Buy.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.