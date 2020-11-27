Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

ELMD stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09. Electromed has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

