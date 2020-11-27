Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 33,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

