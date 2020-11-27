Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,300 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

