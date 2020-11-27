Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,599 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

