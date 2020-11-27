Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

