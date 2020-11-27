Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $10.41 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $209.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.