Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.88.

TT opened at $144.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $153.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,598,695.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,676 shares of company stock worth $9,336,766. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

