Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,733,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,690,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 979,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

VTR opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

