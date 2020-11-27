Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $9.59 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average of $279.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.