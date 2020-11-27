Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

