Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 13.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.01. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,057 shares of company stock worth $19,136,139 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

