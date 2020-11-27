Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

CONE opened at $70.12 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -269.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

