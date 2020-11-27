Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,684,822 shares of company stock worth $211,964,424.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

