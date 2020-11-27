Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

NYSE FIS opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

