Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,708 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

SWK opened at $186.40 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

