Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS opened at $217.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

