Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $140.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

