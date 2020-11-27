Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 48,647 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,647 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,587 shares in the company, valued at $20,230,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $15,017,159. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

