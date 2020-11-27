Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 61,179 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,179 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aramark were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,656,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 325,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 404.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $63,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

