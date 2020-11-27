Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

