Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

