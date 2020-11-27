Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.