Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $861.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

