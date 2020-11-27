Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

