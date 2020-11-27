Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 611,468 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 986,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,169,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 398,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 246,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,175,000 after purchasing an additional 219,067 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

