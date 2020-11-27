Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Entegris worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $107,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

ENTG opened at $88.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

