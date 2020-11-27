Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $693.54 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.