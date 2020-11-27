Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director Sells $336,935.04 in Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrzej Olechowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 258.25 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,601,000 after purchasing an additional 750,062 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,073,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

