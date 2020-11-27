Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Tops $45.55 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $45.55 million and $8.74 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00164645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00952103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00230480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00491334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00174768 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,533,607,790 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.