FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FFWC stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. FFW has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

