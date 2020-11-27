FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FGEN opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after buying an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 410,253 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 274.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 151,407 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

