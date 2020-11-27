Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kevin P. Lavender Sells 8,500 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

