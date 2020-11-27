Financial Comparison: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) & Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters -5.50% -1.81% -0.56% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters and Stage Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 0 8 10 0 2.56 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus price target of $16.78, indicating a potential downside of 9.26%.

Volatility & Risk

American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Stage Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $4.31 billion 0.71 $191.26 million $1.48 12.49 Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stage Stores beats American Eagle Outfitters on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.