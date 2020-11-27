Financial Contrast: STERIS (NYSE:STE) versus PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR)

STERIS (NYSE:STE) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

STERIS has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for STERIS and PC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

STERIS presently has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given STERIS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than PC Group.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and PC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 13.69% 16.24% 9.19% PC Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STERIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of PC Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STERIS and PC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $3.03 billion 5.33 $407.61 million $5.64 33.56 PC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than PC Group.

Summary

STERIS beats PC Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services. This segment offers its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, such as instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; custom process improvement consulting services; and outsourced instrument sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About PC Group

PC Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its personal care products include soaps, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliants, and facial masks, as well as over-the-counter drug products, such as acne soaps; and gel-based products, including gloves and sock products that are used for cosmetic and scar management purposes. The company's gel-based orthopedic products include digitcare products, diabetes management products, products that protect the hands and wrists, gel sheeting products for various applications, and pressure, friction, and shear force absorption products, as well as products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions; and gel-based prosthetic products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions. PC Group sells its personal care products through account representatives to health and beauty companies, specialty retailers, cosmetics companies, direct marketing companies, amenities companies, health clubs and spas, and catalog companies; and medical products through national and regional account managers, field sales representatives, and inside sales representatives, as well as through medical distributors. The company was formerly known as Langer, Inc. and changed its name to PC Group, Inc. in July 2009 as a result of business focus shift to personal care products business. PC Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

