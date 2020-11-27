Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of FISI opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

