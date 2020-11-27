Financial Review: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) versus Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and Allianz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 10 4 0 2.29 Allianz 1 5 2 0 2.13

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus target price of $216.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Allianz.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Allianz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.04 billion 2.99 $1.04 billion $10.96 19.11 Allianz $159.47 billion 0.62 $8.86 billion N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 11.00% 14.32% 4.02% Allianz 4.90% 9.07% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Allianz on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, and transport. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as multi-assets and alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the real estate sector, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

