First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Sells $704,200.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.