First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Sells $704,200.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00.
Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.
