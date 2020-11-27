First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 558 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $333,108,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,502,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80.

